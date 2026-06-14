Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported June 1 to 7

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 220 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $463,769. The average price per square foot was $232.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.2 million, six-bedroom home at 39W162 Long Meadow Lane
The sale of the single-family house at 39W162 Long Meadow Lane in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $2,200,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 7,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $295. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.
2. $1.42 million, single-family home at 38W509 Golfview Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 38W509 Golfview Court in St. Charles. The price was $1.42 million. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 5,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.
3. $1.41 million, four-bedroom home at 5N095 Prairie Rose Drive
A 4,605-square-foot single-family home at 5N095 Prairie Rose Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,410,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.
4. $1.27 million, single-family home at 521 River Ridge Drive
The single-family residence at 521 River Ridge Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,273,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,559 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 22.
5. $1.25 million, single-family home at 34W102 White Thorne Road
A 5,315-square-foot single-family house at 34W102 White Thorne Road in Wayne has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,250,000, $235 per square foot. The home was built in 1946. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.
6. $1.19 million, four-bedroom house at 5N107 Burr Road
The sale of the single-family home at 5N107 Burr Road in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,185,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 5,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.
7. $1.14 million, residential home at 3041 Majestic Oaks Lane
The residential property at 3041 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,140,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 5,108 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The house features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.
8. $999,000, four-bedroom house at 7N224 Whispering Trail
A 3,592-square-foot single-family home at 7N224 Whispering Trail in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $999,000, $278 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.
9. $875,000, single-family home at 822 Hoyden Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 822 Hoyden Court in Sugar Grove. The price was $875,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.
10. $835,000, four-bedroom house at 1601 King Edward Avenue
A 2,476-square-foot single-family residence at 1601 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $337 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.