Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported June 1 to 7

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 220 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $463,769. The average price per square foot was $232.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $2.2 million, six-bedroom home at 39W162 Long Meadow Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 39W162 Long Meadow Lane in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $2,200,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 7,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $295. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.

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2. $1.42 million, single-family home at 38W509 Golfview Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 38W509 Golfview Court in St. Charles. The price was $1.42 million. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 5,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.

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3. $1.41 million, four-bedroom home at 5N095 Prairie Rose Drive

A 4,605-square-foot single-family home at 5N095 Prairie Rose Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,410,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.

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4. $1.27 million, single-family home at 521 River Ridge Drive

The single-family residence at 521 River Ridge Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,273,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,559 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 22.

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5. $1.25 million, single-family home at 34W102 White Thorne Road

A 5,315-square-foot single-family house at 34W102 White Thorne Road in Wayne has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,250,000, $235 per square foot. The home was built in 1946. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.

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6. $1.19 million, four-bedroom house at 5N107 Burr Road

The sale of the single-family home at 5N107 Burr Road in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,185,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 5,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $1.14 million, residential home at 3041 Majestic Oaks Lane

The residential property at 3041 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,140,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 5,108 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The house features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $999,000, four-bedroom house at 7N224 Whispering Trail

A 3,592-square-foot single-family home at 7N224 Whispering Trail in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $999,000, $278 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $875,000, single-family home at 822 Hoyden Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 822 Hoyden Court in Sugar Grove. The price was $875,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $835,000, four-bedroom house at 1601 King Edward Avenue

A 2,476-square-foot single-family residence at 1601 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $337 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.