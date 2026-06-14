Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County in the week of June 1

A residential home in Sandwich that sold for $645,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.
The county saw a total of 55 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $320,418. The average price per square foot was $213.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $645,000, residential home at 716 N. Main St.
A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 716 N. Main St. in Sandwich. The price was $645,000. The deal was closed on May 21.
2. $598,500, four-bedroom house at 314 Coley Place
A 4,447-square-foot single-family residence at 314 Coley Place in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $598,500, $135 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 13.
3. $500,000, two-bedroom home at 1919 Truman St.
The sale of the single-family home at 1919 Truman St. in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,050 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.
4. $472,500, single-family home at 429 Fairway Lane
The single-family house at 429 Fairway Lane in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $472,500. The deal was closed on May 8.
5. $450,000, single-family home at 925 Tall Grass Court
The single-family home at 925 Tall Grass Court in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $450,000. The deal was finalized on May 13.
6. $440,000, five-bedroom home at 102 Quinlan Ave.
The sale of the single-family house at 102 Quinlan Ave. in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 2003. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.
7. $435,000, single-family home at 2251 Coventry Circle S
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2251 Coventry Circle S in Sycamore. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2021 and the living area totals 2,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 19.
8. $434,000, single-family home at 2235 Wickford Lane
The single-family home at 2235 Wickford Lane in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $434,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,804 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.
9. $430,000, single-family home at 1208 Foxpointe Drive
A 2,164-square-foot single-family residence at 1208 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $199 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.
10. $425,000, residential home at 2 Golfview Place
A 2,717-square-foot residential property at 2 Golfview Place in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $425,000, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 22.