Single-family home sells for $699,000 in Plainfield

A recently built single-family house located at 26315 West Elizabeth Court in Plainfield has a new owner since May 22.

The home, built in 2023, was sold for $699,000. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 13,512 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In March, a 1,304-square-foot single-family home at 12732 South Elizabeth Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· A single-family residence at 12501 South Willowgate Lane, sold in October 2025, for $570,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 12805 South Elaine Drive, in May, a 1,444-square-foot single-family house was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $274.