Single-family home sells for $1 million in Frankfort

A 3,405-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 20662 Francisca Way in Frankfort was sold on May 26 for $1 million, or $294 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,892-square-foot single-family residence at 9293 Vesper Lane, sold in December 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 9175 Holland Harbor Circle sold for $650,000.

· At 20643 Michigan Island Court, in April, a single-family house was sold for $845,000.