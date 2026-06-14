Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $268,500

The single-family residence located at 529 Christie Street in Ottawa was sold on May 20, for $268,500, or $168 per square foot.

The home, built in 1890, has an interior space of 1,596 square feet. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 618 Chambers Street, in June 2025, a 1,352-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $196,000, a price per square foot of $145.

· In September 2025, a 2,295-square-foot single-family residence at 623 Cornell Street sold for $243,000, a price per square foot of $106.

· A single-family residence at 645 Cornell Street, sold in October 2025, for $158,000.