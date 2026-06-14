Sale closed in Joliet: $305,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1438 Coral Bell Drive in Joliet was sold on May 22, for $305,000, or $221 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,379 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,516 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 1,585-square-foot single-family residence at 1425 Tiger Lily Lane sold for $298,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· At 1403 Coral Bell Drive, in January, a 1,596-square-foot single-family house was sold for $299,900, a price per square foot of $188.

· A single-family home at 1323 Coral Bell Drive, sold in April, for $308,000, a price per square foot of $221.