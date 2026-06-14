How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, May 25-June 7?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County between May 25 and June 7.

In total, 42 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county, with an average price of $352,758. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 75 Oak Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 75 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 4,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

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2. $598,000, single-family home at 810 Georgetown Drive

The single-family residence at 810 Georgetown Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $598,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,689 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 18.

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3. $567,500, property at 829 Preston Lane, Apt. 411

A 3,109-square-foot property at 829 Preston Lane, Apt. 411 in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $567,500, $183 per square foot. The property was built in 2010. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 18.

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4. $505,000, four-bedroom home at 253 Bluegrass Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 253 Bluegrass Parkway in Oswego. The price was $505,000. The house was built in 2007, and the living area totals 2,578 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.

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5. $500,000, residential home at 1900 Canyon Creek Drive

The residential property at 1900 Canyon Creek Drive in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000. The deal was closed on April 6.

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6. $490,000, four-bedroom home at 611 Paris Ave.

The single-family house at 611 Paris Ave. in Oswego has new owners. The price was $490,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,734 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 18.

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7. $465,000, single-family home at 335 Sutton St.

A 2,487-square-foot single-family residence at 335 Sutton St. in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $187 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

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8. $450,000, three-bedroom home at 3101 Ernest Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3101 Ernest Drive in Sandwich. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,738 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 21.

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9. $440,000, single-family home at 7319 Route 71

A 1,620-square-foot single-family home at 7319 Route 71 in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $272 per square foot. The house was built in 1949. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 18.

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10. $440,000, four-bedroom home at 521 Waterford Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 521 Waterford Drive in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $440,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.