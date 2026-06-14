How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Lee and Whiteside counties, week of June 1?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $1.13 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.
In the past week, a total of 65 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $193,128. The average price per square foot was $143.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.13 million, single-family home at 1517 W. Fourth St.
The single-family house at 1517 W. Fourth St. in Sterling has new owners. The price was $1,133,333. The deal was finalized on May 19.
2. $789,000, rural residence at 1459 Briar Knoll Road
The sale of the property at 1459 Briar Knoll Road in Amboy has been finalized. The price was $789,000. The property was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 1.
3. $590,000, single-family home at 1479 Old Mill Road
A 3,562-square-foot single-family residence at 1479 Old Mill Road in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 1975. The transaction was completed on May 1.
4. $537,500, rural residence at 3053 Welland Road
A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 3053 Welland Road in Earlville. The price was $537,500. The house was built in 1995, and the living area totals 2,247 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The deal was finalized on May 13.
5. $370,000, single-family home at 16031 Greenland Drive
A 1,680-square-foot single-family home at 16031 Greenland Drive in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $220 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 14.
6. $365,000, single-family home at 114 Fourth St.
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 114 Fourth St. in Fulton. The price was $365,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.
7. $355,000, single-family home at 1225 Eustace Drive
The single-family residence at 1225 Eustace Drive in Dixon has new owners. The price was $355,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,886 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $123. The deal was finalized on May 1.
8. $353,500, single-family home at 707 Douglas Ave.
A 1,664-square-foot single-family residence at 707 Douglas Ave. in Ashton has been sold. The total purchase price was $353,500, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 1890. The transaction was completed on May 15.
9. $349,500, single-family home at 855 Riverside Drive
A 1,328-square-foot single-family residence at 855 Riverside Drive in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $349,500, $263 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The deal was closed on May 5.
10. $310,000, single-family home at 1834 Wolverine Road
The sale of the single-family residence at 1834 Wolverine Road in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $310,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The transaction was completed on May 5.