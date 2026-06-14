How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in DuPage and Cook counties, June 1 to 7?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $4.35 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage and Cook counties during the past week.

In total, 2,310 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $501,413, or $282 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $4.35 million, six-bedroom house at 1932 N. Fremont St.

A 5,200-square-foot single-family residence at 1932 N. Fremont St. in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,350,000, $837 per square foot. The home was built in 2020. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 22.

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2. $3.5 million, single-family home at 601 Linden Ave.

The single-family home at 601 Linden Ave. in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $3,500,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 4,183 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $837. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.

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3. $3.36 million, six-bedroom home at 808 Prairie Road

A 9,332-square-foot single-family house at 808 Prairie Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,355,000, $360 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 18.

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4. $3.23 million, single-family home at 677 Greenleaf Ave.

The sale of the single-family house at 677 Greenleaf Ave. in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $3,230,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,315 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $749. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.

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5. $3.2 million, single-family home at 437 W. Webster Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 437 W. Webster Ave. in Chicago. The price was $3.2 million. The house was built in 1886. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.

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6. $3.1 million, three-bedroom house at 626 Gregory Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 626 Gregory Ave. in Wilmette. The price was $3.1 million. The house was built in 1914, and the living area totals 1,759 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,762. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.

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7. $3.08 million, four-bedroom house at 52 Locust Road

The sale of the single-family home at 52 Locust Road in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $3,075,000. The home was built in 1972 and has a living area of 4,430 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $694. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.

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8. $3 million, single-family home at 2335 Pebblefork Lane

A 6,092-square-foot single-family residence at 2335 Pebblefork Lane in Northfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,000,000, $492 per square foot. The home was built in 1942. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.

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9. $2.9 million, single-family home at 117 N. Monroe St.

The single-family house at 117 N. Monroe St. in Hinsdale has new owners. The price was $2,900,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 5,951 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $487. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.

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10. $2.87 million, five-bedroom house at 1842 N. Wolcott Ave.

A 5,700-square-foot single-family residence at 1842 N. Wolcott Ave. in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,865,000, $503 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.