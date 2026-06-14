Four-bedroom house sells for $490,000 in Oswego

A 2,734-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 611 Paris Avenue in Oswego was sold on May 18 for $490,000, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,129 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 253 Bluegrass Parkway, sold in May, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 700 Wilmore Drive sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 411 Frankfort Avenue, Unit 3, in August 2025, a 3,577-square-foot single-family home was sold for $530,500, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.