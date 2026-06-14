Four-bedroom home in Yorkville sells for $465,000

A single-family house located at 335 Sutton Street in Yorkville changed owners on May 15.

The 2,487-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $465,000, or $187 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 14,645 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family home at 2342 Winterthur Green, sold in March, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,229-square-foot single-family residence at 361 Drayton Court sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has 10 bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2332 Winterthur Green, in October 2025, a 2,541-square-foot single-family home was sold for $467,000, a price per square foot of $184.