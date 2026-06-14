Elmhurst: Four-bedroom home sells for $1.75 million

A 3,540-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2026, has changed hands.

The new house at 782 South Bryan Street in Elmhurst was sold on May 21 for $1.75 million, or $494 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· At 109 East Madison Street, in May, a 4,295-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $402.

· A single-family house at 849 South Swain Avenue, sold in April, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $504.

· In April, a single-family home at 881 South Bryan Street sold for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $385.