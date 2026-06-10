Oswego: Three-bedroom home sells for $397,000

A 2,023-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 135 River Mist Drive in Oswego was sold on May 28 for $397,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2,016 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family home at 164 River Mist Drive, sold in November 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 216 River Mist Court, in May, a 2,034-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 210 Fox Chase Drive sold for $455,500, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.