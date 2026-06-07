What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County in the week of May 25?

A single-family home in Glen Ellyn that sold for $2.75 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 527 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $476,649. The average price per square foot was $270.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.75 million, six-bedroom home at 646 Riford Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 646 Riford Road in Glen Ellyn. The price was $2.75 million. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 6,979 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $394. The house features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

2. $2.43 million, single-family home at 310 Harris Avenue

The single-family residence at 310 Harris Avenue in Clarendon Hills has new owners. The price was $2,434,294. The home was built in 2026. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 8.

3. $2.4 million, single-family home at 1741 North Mohawk Street

The sale of the single-family house at 1741 North Mohawk Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,400,000. The house was built in 1879 and has a living area of 3,719 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $645. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 18.

4. $2.38 million, five-bedroom home at 2009 Robincrest Lane

A 5,646-square-foot single-family home at 2009 Robincrest Lane in Glenview has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $421 per square foot. The house was built in 2026. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

5. $2.11 million, single-family home at 1138 Franklin Avenue

A 3,249-square-foot single-family residence at 1138 Franklin Avenue in River Forest has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,110,000, $649 per square foot. The house was built in 1941. The house features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

6. $1.94 million, condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4701

The sale of the condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4701 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $1,936,000. The condo was built in 2006 and has a living area of 5,316 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $364. The condo features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

7. $1.93 million, single-family home at 315 North Elm Street

A 4,626-square-foot single-family house at 315 North Elm Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,925,000, $416 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on May 8.

8. $1.9 million, three-bedroom house at 1410 Laverne Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1410 Laverne Avenue in Park Ridge. The price was $1.9 million. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,135 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,674. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 15.

9. $1.85 million, four-bedroom house at 3082 Saratoga Lane

A 4,080-square-foot single-family home at 3082 Saratoga Lane in Glenview has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,850,000, $453 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

10. $1.8 million, single-family home at 2413 Park Place

The single-family house at 2413 Park Place in Evanston has new owners. The price was $1,802,500. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 3,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $536. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 18.