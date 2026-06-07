Crystal Lake: Residential home goes for $645,000

A 2,856-square-foot residential property, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The home at 3720 Great Hill Road in Crystal Lake was sold on May 20 for $645,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· In May, a residential property at 3850 Ravenglass Ridge sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 7402 Foxfire Drive, in April, a 2,558-square-foot residential property was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 7306 Hillside Road, sold in April, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $259.