Single-family home sells for $355,000 in Romeoville

A single-family home located at 337 Daffodil Drive in Romeoville changed owners on May 18.

The 4,928-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $355,000, or $72 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,198 square feet.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In October 2025, a 3,410-square-foot single-family house at 260 Gladiolus Drive sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 249 Gladiolus Drive, in December 2025, a 3,410-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $128. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 378 Reston Circle, sold in September 2025, for $250,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.