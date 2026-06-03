Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $1.36 million

The single-family house located at 594 South Fairfield Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 14, for $1.36 million, or $373 per square foot.

The home, built in 2009, has an interior space of 3,643 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· In May, a single-family home at 383 South Montrose Avenue sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $632.

· A single-family residence at 593 South Sunnyside Avenue, sold in May, for $795,000, a price per square foot of $433.

· At 548 South Fairview Avenue, in April, a 3,463-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $503.