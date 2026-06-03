Sale closed in Sycamore: $375,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 1435 Freed Road in Sycamore was sold on May 8, for $375,000, or $190 per square foot.

The home, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,969 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· In April, a single-family home at 1524 John Street sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 700 Susan Street, in April, a 2,542-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1311 Janet Street, sold in April, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.