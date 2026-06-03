Sale closed in Orland Park: $430,000 for a single-family home

A 1,274-square-foot single-family home, built in 1971, has changed hands.

The house at 9930 La Reina Court in Orland Park was sold on May 18 for $430,000, or $338 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,367 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 9900 Avenida del Norte Street, in March, a 1,274-square-foot single-family house was sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 9960 West 151st Street, sold in May, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $277. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,162-square-foot single-family home at 14905 Avenida del Este Street sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.