Residential home sells for $501,000 in Huntley

A residential property located at 9934 Bedford Drive in Huntley changed owners on May 19.

The 3,270-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $501,000, or $153 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 8,733 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A residential property at 871 Taralon Trail in Huntley, sold in April, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $148. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 760 Normandy Lane in Huntley, in April, a 2,908-square-foot residential property was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 10292 Somerset Lane in Huntley sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $116.