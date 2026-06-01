See all residential properties sold in La Salle County, May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in La Salle County reported during the week of May 18. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,288-square-foot property on Superior Street in Ottawa that sold for $94,000. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in La Salle County reported during the week of May 18. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,288-square-foot property on Superior Street in Ottawa that sold for $94,000.

Earlville

· Robert E. Larkin Jr. bought a single-family residence 4066 East 11th Road. $115,000, 1,400 square feet, $82 per square-foot

Grand Ridge

· Julio C Rivera Vazquez purchased a single-family residence 315 Porter Avenue. $106,000, 932 square feet, $114 per square-foot

La Salle

· Peyton J. Sampson to Jamison Brown, a single-family residence 901 24th Street. $165,000, 1,104 square feet, $149 per square-foot

· David D. Whittenberg to Sisumeraki Properties LLC, a single-family residence 2043 Crosat Street. $83,000, 864 square feet, $96 per square-foot

· Michael A. Stazzone to Jacob Guerrero, a single-family residence 308 11th Street. $160,000, 1,330 square feet, $120 per square-foot

· Elizabeth Chapa obtained a single-family residence 1249 Creve Coeur Street. $105,000, 1,636 square feet, $64 per square-foot

Lostant

· Jamie Forbeck to James R. Hitchins, a single-family residence 204 South Sherman Street. $145,000, 968 square feet, $150 per square-foot

Marseilles

· Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Gutzwiller Investments LLC, a single-family residence 356 Pearl Street. $85,000, 1,215 square feet, $70 per square-foot

· Federal Home Loan MTG Corp. to Maria Dolores Hernandez, a single-family residence 693 East Bluff Street. $75,000, 831 square feet, $90 per square-foot

· Cary M. Miller to Ryan Richard Quas, a single-family residence 2935 Cottonwood Lane. $537,500, 2,938 square feet, $183 per square-foot

Mendota

· Anthony R. Delsasso to Jose Luis Arteaga Jr., a single-family residence 211 1st Street. $113,000, 880 square feet, $128 per square-foot

· Shannon M. Hartley to David Mauch, a single-family residence 1406 Lincoln Avenue. $80,000, 1,161 square feet, $69 per square-foot

Oglesby

· Tyler J. Tondi to James Leek, a single-family residence 114 Magnal Avenue. $28,000, 674 square feet, $42 per square-foot

· Brian Leone acquired a single-family residence 372 North 2629th Road. $175,000, 860 square feet, $203 per square-foot

Ottawa

· Donna Tomkins to Michael R. Nelson, a single-family residence 1307 West Washington Street. $200,000, 1,292 square feet, $155 per square-foot

· Donald Patrick Jamison and Kaylene Faye Jamison to Martin D. Thomas, a single-family residence 1525 Clark Street. $240,000, 1,374 square feet, $175 per square-foot

· Louis Goetsch Sr. to Rodrigo Lopez, a single-family residence 601 Arch Street. $173,500, 1,446 square feet, $120 per square-foot

· Timothy J Iii Timothy J Iii and TJC Land Trust #95 to Sara V. Foster, a single-family residence 1200 Catherine Street. $197,500, 1,008 square feet, $196 per square-foot

· Patricia L. McGee to Ronald D. Russell III, a single-family residence 1681 North 33rd Road. $232,500, 1,557 square feet, $149 per square-foot

· Colonial Savings FA to LP Quality Investments LLC, a single-family residence 522 East Superior Street. $94,000, 1,288 square feet, $73 per square-foot

· Glenn O. Perdue and DEC Of TR Of Glenn O And DEC Of TR Of Margaret Perdue to Peter Laesch, a single-family residence 420 Adams Street. $299,500, 1,620 square feet, $185 per square-foot

· James Townsend to Matthew D. Bockwoldt, a single-family residence 1631 Timber Lane. $415,000, 2,688 square feet, $154 per square-foot

· Jay Schroeder and Schroeder Heidi to Lydia Sanchez, a single-family residence 2520 Champlain Street. $370,000, 2,316 square feet, $160 per square-foot

Peru

· Patrick E. Fahler and Judy E. Fahler to Samuela A. Maschmann, a single-family residence 1610 Pike Street. $199,500, 1,122 square feet, $178 per square-foot

· Galaxy Sites LLC Series A to Clayton Bunzell, a residential property 2319 5th Street. $75,500, 1,596 square feet, $47 per square-foot

· Alan Merkel bought a single-family residence 211 Fruit Street. $40,000, 720 square feet, $56 per square-foot

Sandwich

· Blake Davis acquired a single-family residence 1719 Lake Holiday Drive. $390,000, 1,414 square feet, $276 per square-foot

Streator

· David James Voytko to Ronald Olson, a single-family residence 138 West 1st Street. $160,000, 1,700 square feet, $94 per square-foot

· Ronald Russell III to Sydney Debose, a single-family residence 211 Lasalle Street. $121,000, 800 square feet, $151 per square-foot

· Rolland M. Ambrose II purchased a single-family residence 307 Court Street. $155,000, 1,250 square feet, $124 per square-foot

· Nickoles E. Lebeau and Lebeau Elena to John Sims, a single-family residence 615 West Grant Street. $125,000, 1,481 square feet, $84 per square-foot

· Elizabeth Chapa to Anthony J. Trubich, a residential property 709 East Livingston Street. $140,000, 1,243 square feet, $113 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Troy Grove

· Curtis T. Schmidt to Brian Edward Kelly, a single-family residence 200 West Ottawa Street. $30,000, 1,392 square feet, $22 per square-foot

Utica

· Fred Esmond and Esmond Sandra to Ryan A. Skoog, a single-family residence 305 Florence Drive. $324,000, 1,832 square feet, $177 per square-foot