Residential home in Crystal Lake sells for $335,000

A 1,095-square-foot residential property, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The home at 1388 Gardina Vista in Crystal Lake was sold on May 15 for $335,000, or $306 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,500 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,064-square-foot residential property at 297 Millard Avenue sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· A residential property at 100 Barberry Drive, sold in May, for $335,000.

· At 104 Columbine Street, in April, a 1,333-square-foot residential property was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $150.