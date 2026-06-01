Hinsdale: Six-bedroom home goes for $2.9 million

A single-family home located at 117 North Monroe Street in Hinsdale changed owners on May 19.

The 5,951-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $2.9 million, or $487 per square foot. This three-story house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 513 North Chicago Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,980-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $487.

· In November 2025, a 2,440-square-foot single-family house at 14 North Thurlow Street sold for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $697. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 5,372-square-foot single-family home at 502 North North Street, sold in August 2025, for $3.8 million, a price per square foot of $707. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.