Five-bedroom home in Elmhurst goes for $2.15 million

The new single-family residence located at 196 North Walnut Street in Elmhurst was sold on May 19, for $2.15 million, or $581 per square foot.

The house, built in 2026, has an interior space of 3,702 square feet. This single-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· At 146 North Walnut Street, in April, a 3,237-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.46 million, a price per square foot of $449.

· In April, a single-family house at 147 North Myrtle Avenue sold for $2.15 million, a price per square foot of $581. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 284 North Highland Avenue, sold in May, for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $437. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.