Single-family home sells for $235,000 in Ottawa

A 1,784-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 934 Evans Street in Ottawa was sold on April 28 for $235,000, or $132 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 1,662-square-foot single-family residence at 1818 Poplar Street sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $138.

· A single-family residence at 1703 Mulberry Street, sold in March 2025, for $126,000.

· At 714 Catlin Street, in January 2025, a 2,489-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $80.