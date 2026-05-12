Single-family home sells in La Grange for $517,000

A single-family house located at 104 North Peck Avenue in La Grange changed ownership on April 29.

The 1,397-square-foot home, built in 1951, was sold for $517,000, or $370 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 6,550-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in La Grange have also recently been purchased:

· At 100 North Drexel Avenue, in February, a 1,202-square-foot single-family home was sold for $528,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,756-square-foot single-family residence at 135 North Peck Avenue, sold in February, for $720,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November 2025, a single-family home at 141 North Peck Avenue sold for $485,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.