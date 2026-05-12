Single-family home in Lockport goes for $623,500

The single-family residence located at 15911 Crimson Drive in Lockport was sold on April 27. The purchase price was $623,500.

The property sits on a 9,533-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lockport have recently been sold nearby:

· At 15921 West Ridge Street, in February 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family home at 15910 West Ridge Street sold for $329,900, a price per square foot of $236.

· A 1,890-square-foot single-family residence at 16756 Parker Ridge Drive, sold in July 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.