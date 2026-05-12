Sale closed in Orland Park: $466,000 for a three-bedroom house

A single-family home located at 8005 West 143rd Place in Orland Park changed owner on May 1.

The 2,812-square-foot home, built in 1987, was sold for $466,000, or $166 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,287 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 14320 South 81st Court, in October 2025, a 1,993-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,432-square-foot single-family residence at 14302 South 81st Court sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $275. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,492-square-foot single-family house at 14232 West Selva Lane, sold in November 2025, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.