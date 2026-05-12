Residential home sells for $425,000 in Algonquin

The residential property located at 719 Webster Street in Algonquin was sold on April 28, for $425,000, or $246 per square foot.

The house, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with hot water heating. The property sits on an 11,021-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 530 Sunshine Court sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $331.

· A residential property at 1030 Perry Drive, sold in April, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· At 539 Lincoln Street, in April, a 1,432-square-foot residential property was sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $157.