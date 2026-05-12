Residential home in Cary sells for $450,000

A 2,962-square-foot residential property, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 1527 Augusta Lane in Cary was sold on April 28 for $450,000, or $152 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 10,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 1436 New Haven Drive, sold in April, for $292,500, a price per square foot of $152. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 29 Ivanhoe Lane sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $121. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1016 South Fox Trails Drive, in January, a 1,799-square-foot residential property was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.