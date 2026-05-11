Residential home sells for $415,000 in Algonquin

A residential property located at 530 Sunshine Court in Algonquin has a new owner since April 28.

The 1,254-square-foot house, built in 1971, was sold for $415,000, or $331 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property’s lot measures 10,800 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 539 Lincoln Street sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· At 719 Webster Street, in April, a 1,728-square-foot residential property was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A residential property at 3 Sunset Lane, sold in April, for $350,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.