La Grange: Single-family home goes for $1.47 million

A new single-family residence located at 835 South Ashland Avenue in La Grange has a new owner since April 30.

The 3,899-square-foot home, built in 2025, was sold for $1.47 million, or $377 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,150 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 846 South La Grange Road, in May 2025, a 1,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $849,000, a price per square foot of $792. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 4,800-square-foot single-family house at 735 South Madison Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $250. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,440-square-foot single-family home at 717 South Madison Avenue sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $389. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.