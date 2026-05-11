Crystal Lake: Residential home sells for $925,000

A residential property located at 6418 Carrie Court in Crystal Lake changed owners on April 28.

The 5,849-square-foot house, built in 1992, was sold for $925,000, or $158 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 6105 North Wyndwood Drive in Crystal Lake, in April, a 2,792-square-foot residential property was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 4209 Belson Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.