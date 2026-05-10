Sale closed in Peru: $225,000 for a single-family home

A 1,558-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1960, has changed hands.

The home at 2116 14th Street in Peru was sold on April 22 for $225,000, or $144 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Peru that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2027 9th Street, in February, a 1,538-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $165,000, a price per square foot of $107.

· A single-family residence at 1110 Pike Street, sold in August 2025, for $167,500.

· In June 2025, a 1,330-square-foot single-family residence at 1218 Schuyler Street sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $90.