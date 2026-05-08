What can $400,000 buy you in DuPage / Cook County in the week of April 27?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000, the condominium, built in 2007 and located at 600 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 907, Chicago, changed hands in April. The deal was finalized on April 17.

2. $400,000

At $400,000 ($312 per square foot), the single-family home located at 17374 Overhill Avenue, Tinley Park, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1973, provides 1,283 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 6,300-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 21.

3. $400,000

In April, a condominium, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 1215 West Norwood Street, Apt. 1, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,100 square feet, was built in 1898 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $364 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 4,602 square feet. The deal was closed on April 17.

4. $400,000

Situated at 1504 West Palm Drive, Mount Prospect, this single-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $400,000, translating to $380 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1960, offers a living area of 1,053 square feet and sits on a 10,251-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 17.

5. $399,900

Priced at $399,900 (equivalent to $267 per square foot), this condominium, constructed in 1928 and situated at 227 North Grove Avenue, Apt. 3, Oak Park, was sold in April. The home spans 1,500 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 9,063-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 21.