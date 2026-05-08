What can $300,000 buy you in Kane County in the week of April 27?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 8 Candlewick Court, North Aurora, the house spans 1,311 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $229 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,325-square-foot, and it was built in 1964. The deal was closed on April 22.

2. $299,000

At $299,000, the single-family residence located at 1882 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 2,507-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 23.

3. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000 ($193 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1994 and located at 651 Lancaster Circle, Elgin, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,531 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 23.

4. $291,000

Priced at $291,000 (equivalent to $264 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1960 and situated at 1368 North Russell Avenue, Aurora, was sold in April. The home spans 1,101 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 10,008-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 23.

5. $290,000

In April, a residential property, with three bedrooms and one bathroom located at 34W744 North James Drive, Saint Charles, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,296 square feet, was built in 1960 and was sold for $290,000, which calculates to $224 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,400 square feet. The deal was closed on April 16.