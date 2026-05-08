What can $300,000 buy you in DeKalb County, April 27-May 3?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $292,000

For a price tag of $292,000, the single-family residence, located at 1707 Judy Lane, DeKalb, changed hands in April. The property comprises an 8,494-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 14.

2. $290,000

Priced at $290,000 (equivalent to $199 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1955 and situated at 520 Home Street, Sycamore, was sold in April. The home spans 1,460 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,314-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 8.

3. $275,000

This single-family house, featuring one bedroom and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 16038 Quigley Road, Sycamore, the house spans 1,540 square feet and was sold for $275,000, or $179 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1-acre, and it was built in 1950. The deal was finalized on April 10.

4. $263,500

In April, a single-family home located at 1461 Waterside Drive, DeKalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $263,500. The lot size encompasses 6,098 square feet. The deal was closed on April 8.

5. $255,000

At $255,000 ($179 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 729 West State Street, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1900, provides 1,422 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 12,000-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 9.