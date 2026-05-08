What $400,000 or less gets you in Will County, April 27-May 3

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

Situated at 1000 South Raven Road, Shorewood, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $400,000, translating to $183 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1977, offers a living area of 2,184 square feet and sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 16.

2. $389,900

Priced at $389,900 (equivalent to $226 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1975 and situated at 20010 South Pine Hill Road, Frankfort, was sold in April. The home spans 1,729 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,200-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 17.

3. $385,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1005 Flagstaff Lane, Joliet, the house was sold for $385,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,628 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 17.

4. $384,259

At $384,259 ($160 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 24946 Cashel Bay Road, Manhattan, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1995, provides 2,407 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 7,670-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 17.

5. $382,500

For a price tag of $382,500 ($113 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2003 and located at 26113 Oakcrest Lane, Plainfield, changed hands in April. The home spans 3,393 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,322-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 16.