What $350,000 or less gets you in Grundy County in the week of April 27

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $341,650

Priced at $341,650 (equivalent to $310 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1992 and situated at 830 South Buffalo Road, Verona, was sold in April. The home spans 1,102 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4.2-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 21.

2. $272,500

At $272,500 ($190 per square foot), the residential property located at 2409 Parklake Drive, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1980, provides 1,432 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 17.

3. $264,900

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1101 Burns Lane, Minooka, the house spans 1,446 square feet and was sold for $264,900, or $183 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 5,663-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on April 20.

4. $195,000

For a price tag of $195,000 ($155 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2003 and located at 655 Chestnut Ridge, Minooka, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,258 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 1,307-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 21.

5. $189,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 530 East Main Street, Morris, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,118 square feet, was built in 1900 and was sold for $189,000, which calculates to $169 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,841 square feet. The deal was closed on April 17.