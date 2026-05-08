What $150,000 can buy you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of April 27

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Lee County / Whiteside, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $136,000

For a price tag of $136,000, the single-family home, located at 1907 22nd Avenue, Sterling, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 9,240-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $120,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 507 Oak Avenue, Sterling, the house was sold for $120,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 9,900 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 9.

3. $116,500

At $116,500 ($126 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 806 Sheridan Avenue, Dixon, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1958, provides 925 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 10.

4. $115,000

In April, a single-family house located at 215 Cedar Street, Morrison, changed ownership. The property was sold for $115,000. The lot size encompasses 7,500 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 8.

5. $65,000

Situated at 133 North East Avenue, Amboy, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $65,000, translating to $87 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1901, offers a living area of 745 square feet and sits on a 12,584-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 8.