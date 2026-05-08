What $150,000 can buy you in Kankakee County, April 20-May 3

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kankakee County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,000

At $145,000, the single-family residence located at 1032 South East Avenue, Kankakee, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 16.

2. $140,000

Situated at 1401 Oakleaf Drive, Saint Anne, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $140,000. The lot size is 0.4 acres. The transaction was completed on April 6.

3. $125,000

For a price tag of $125,000, the single-family residence, located at 640 South McKinley Avenue, Kankakee, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 7,500-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 17.

4. $122,000

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1050 South Nelson Avenue, Apt. 4, Kankakee, the house was sold for $122,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 3.8 acres. The deal was finalized on April 17.

5. $115,000

Priced at $115,000, this residential property situated at 3217 North 17120e Road, Momence, was sold in April. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 10.