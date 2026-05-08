Homes at or under $200,000 in La Salle County, April 27-May 3

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000

At $200,000 ($155 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 3669 East 25th Road, Sheridan, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2013, provides 1,288 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.8-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 10.

2. $198,500

In April, a single-family residence located at 1415 Lakewood Drive, Mendota, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,300 square feet, was built in 1952 and was sold for $198,500, which calculates to $153 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 14,810 square feet. The deal was closed on April 17.

3. $196,000

Priced at $196,000 (equivalent to $71 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1932 and situated at 2585 East 450th Road, Oglesby, was sold in April. The home spans 2,776 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 17.

4. $185,000

For a price tag of $185,000 ($168 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1978 and located at 1610 Huron Street, Ottawa, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,104 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,011-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 17.

5. $183,500

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 702 East Joliet Street, Ottawa, the home spans 1,969 square feet and was sold for $183,500, or $93 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 5,663-square-foot, and it was built in 1912. The deal was closed on April 14.