Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $499,900

A single-family residence, built in 2022, has changed hands.

The recently built home at 25424 West Ashton Drive in Plainfield was sold on April 20. The purchase price was $499,900. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,271 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family house at 25354 West Cerena Circle, sold in July 2025, for $530,000.

· At 25602 West Cerena Circle, in March, a single-family home was sold for $430,000.

· In March 2025, a single-family home at 25313 West Maggie Lane sold for $495,000.