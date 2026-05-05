Joliet: Four-bedroom home sells for $460,000

The single-family residence located at 1002 Angelica Circle in Joliet was sold on April 24, for $460,000, or $112 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 4,124 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 1000 Salvia Lane, in September 2025, a 3,632-square-foot single-family house was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $131. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,112-square-foot single-family home at 914 Salvia Lane sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 7630 Stonecrop Lane, sold in April, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.