Sale closed in Berwyn: $460,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 2733 Wesley Avenue in Berwyn has a new owner since April 22.

The 1,598-square-foot house, built in 1921, was sold for $460,000, or $288 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,375 square feet.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 2726 East Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $442,500. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March, a 1,056-square-foot single-family home at 2718 East Avenue sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2716 East Avenue, in September 2025, a 1,593-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.