Residential home sells for $550,000 in Crystal Lake

A residential property located at 6610 Hillside Road in Crystal Lake has a new owner since April 20.

The 2,657-square-foot home, built in 1879, was sold for $550,000, or $207 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 1 acre.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 6801 Concord Trail, in April, a 2,796-square-foot residential property was sold for $541,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In March, a residential property at 205 Shipland Drive sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A residential property at 6315 Walkup Lane, sold in April, for $447,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.