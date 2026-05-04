Four-bedroom house sells for $540,000 in Batavia

A 2,485-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The home at 655 Blackhawk Drive in Batavia was sold on April 24 for $540,000, or $217 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,596-square-foot single-family house at 722 Burton Drive sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,468-square-foot single-family home at 592 Blackhawk Drive, sold in June 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $290.

· At 585 Apache Drive, in June 2025, a 1,940-square-foot single-family home was sold for $506,000, a price per square foot of $261.