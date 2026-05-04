Five-bedroom home in Plainfield sells for $415,000

A single-family home located at 1852 Maple Glen Drive in Plainfield changed ownership on April 20.

The 2,624-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $415,000, or $158 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,800-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February 2025, a 2,416-square-foot single-family house at 1901 Pebble Beach Drive sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1804 Larkspur Drive, in December 2025, a 1,850-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $374,500, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 2,022-square-foot single-family home at 5204 Brighton Lane, sold in December 2025, for $344,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.