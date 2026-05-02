What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Joliet that sold for $245,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $328,786. The average price per square foot was $266. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,757 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $245,000, three-bedroom home at 8527 Sawyer Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 8527 Sawyer Court in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 1,561 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $157. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 13.

2. $260,000, two-bedroom house at 618 South Bill Street

The single-family house at 618 South Bill Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000. The house was built in 1946. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 14.

3. $260,500, single-family home at 608 Hemmingsen Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 608 Hemmingsen Street in Plano. The price was $260,500. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 1,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.

4. $277,500, three-bedroom home at 628 Lincoln Station Drive

The single-family house at 628 Lincoln Station Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $277,500. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,318 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

5. $280,000, single-family home at 308 Alyssa Street

A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 308 Alyssa Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $158 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

6. $285,000, two-bedroom home at 1823 Indian Hill Lane

A 1,546-square-foot single-family home at 1823 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 69 Monroe Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 69 Monroe Street in Oswego. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,605 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 13.

8. $325,000, property at 2240 State Route 31, Unit B

A 1,473-square-foot property at 2240 State Route 31, Unit B in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $221 per square foot. The property was built in 1936. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

9. $345,000, single-family home at 473 Dancer Lane

The single-family residence at 473 Dancer Lane in Oswego has new owners. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,112 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

10. $348,000, single-family home at 2130 Summerlin Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 2130 Summerlin Drive in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $348,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,393 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.