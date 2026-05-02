What were the best deals for residential properties in DeKalb County the week of April 20?

A residential home in Cortland that sold for $223,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $306,431. The average price per square foot was $384. A total of 29 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,308 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $223,000, residential home at 475 North Charles Street

The sale of the residential property at 475 North Charles Street in Cortland has been finalized. The price was $223,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 720 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $310. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 3.

2. $242,500, single-family home at 611 North West Street

The single-family house at 611 North West Street in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $242,500. The home was built in 1952. The house has two bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 2.

3. $255,000, three-bedroom house at 835 Albert Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 835 Albert Avenue in Sycamore. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 1949. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

4. $262,000, residential home at 419 Driftwood Drive

The residential property at 419 Driftwood Drive in Dekalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $262,000. The transaction was completed on April 3.

5. $268,000, single-family home at 655 Hill Street

The single-family home at 655 Hill Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $268,000. The home was built in 1995. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $270,000, single-family home at 403 South Sycamore Street

The single-family home at 403 South Sycamore Street in Genoa has new owners. The price was $270,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.

7. $270,000, single-family home at 1177 Golf Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1177 Golf Court in Dekalb. The price was $270,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.

8. $287,000, single-family home at 516 Lincolnshire Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 516 Lincolnshire Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $287,000. The home was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,301 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.

9. $290,000, single-family home at 1212 Bellvue Drive

The single-family residence at 1212 Bellvue Drive in Dekalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

10. $300,000, single-family home at 1016 Misty Landing Court

The single-family home at 1016 Misty Landing Court in Malta has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The deal was closed on April 1.